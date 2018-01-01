What Dr FREDRICK ONYANGO posted on his facebook after killing his wife and trying to bury her secretly.

Thursday, 04 January 2018 - Strathmore Senior Lecturer, Dr Fredrick Onyango, is in police custody after killing his wife in their Lavington home.





Onyango killed his wife on the night of 31st December after arguing over a message he received in his phone.





Before he killed her, they were to fly out of the Country for a vacation.





Although Onyango has denied killing his wife claiming that he just pushed her, there’s evidence that he was planning to bury her secretly at the Langata Cemetery before a post-mortem.





This is...



