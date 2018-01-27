What do you think is going on in this LADY’s mind? This PHOTO has left tongues wagging (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 01:26
Saturday, January 27, 2018 - This photo of a man and woman in an awkward position in a car trunk has gone viral on social media.
This is a common sight in some parts of Kenya where cars operate as matatus and squeeze passengers like sacks of potatoes.
What has, however, caught the attention of people is the lady’s big smile.
She seemed to enjoy the bumpy ride.
See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Jathes like smelly foreskin yawa.....dala matatu