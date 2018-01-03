WETANGULA calls for disbandment of NTSA - They are killer dogs and an incompetent lot that should go home

Wednesday January 3, 2018 - Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has called for the immediate disbandment of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) since it has failed in its mandate of curbing road carnage.





Speaking on Tuesday , Wetangula said the NTSA board is a group of morons who are enriching themselves by allowing Kenyans to die in our roads like dogs.





Wetangula also said NTSA should be disbanded for…



