WETANGULA apologises to RAILA ODINGA after Ford Kenya MP that he helped get elected supports and recognizes UHURU

Friday January 12, 2018 - Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has apologised to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, after one the party’s MPs said he recognizes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency.





Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka, said on Tuesday that he recognizes Uhuru Kenyatta as President and warned Raila Odinga against swearing himself in as the People’s Assembly President.





However in a statement to Kenyans, Wetangula termed remarks by Onyonka as 'unfortunate anddisrespectful' to Raila Odinga.





Wetangula further insisted that Onyonka's remarks were…



