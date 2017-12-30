Wedding Madness!!! Ecstatic groom gets ‘down and dirty’ with his S3XY bride - VIDEO

Monday, 01 January 2018 - There are bizarre wedding traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation that need to die a natural death.

Crazy rituals like this where a groom removes the garter from the bride's leg, sometimes with his hands or perhaps with his teeth, while a crowd watches should be done away with.

All this madness happens in the presence of parents and children.

Watch the video below.

