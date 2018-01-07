We, KIKUYUs, don’t owe RUTO any debt, 2022 is not guarantee!! NGUNJIRI WAMBUGU diarrheas after KABOGO

Sunday January 7, 2018 - Just days after former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, said that Mt Kenya region will not automatically support Deputy President William Ruto in 2022 like voting robots, his sentiments have been backed by one of the region’s lawmakers.





In an opinion piece in a local daily, Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, said there is 'no debt to be paid by the region's voters' in 2022.





Ngunjiri also dismissed remarks by…



