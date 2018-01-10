We can’t share Cabinet positions and other senior appointments with RAILA ODINGA - RUTO says elections are over

We can’t share Cabinet positions and other senior appointments with RAILA ODINGA - RUTO says elections are overEditor's Choice 07:24
Wednesday January 10, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed reports that the Jubilee Government is planning to share Cabinet positions with National Super Alliance (NASA).
Speaking during the burial of three Bishops who perished in a road accident, Ruto said he, together with Uhuru, do not plan to share their Government with the opposition.
Ruto said the electioneering period took most of the time and…
