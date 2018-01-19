We are a SH!TH0LE country! See what is happening at KNH - New mothers being R@P£D! Oh! God!

Friday, January 19, 2018 - What is happening at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to new mothers will break your heart.





While most public hospitals are known to be deplorable and run by equally uncouth staff, this is a new low.





Apparently, new mothers at the facility are s3xually assaulted and this has been going for a while.





Several mothers who were nearly assaulted shared their ordeal in the Buyer Beware Facebook group and it is just depressing.





See the posts in the next page



