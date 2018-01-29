We are ready to die at Uhuru Park on Tuesday, we are not changing the venue for RAILA’s swearing in - MAGAYA tells KOOME

We are ready to die at Uhuru Park on Tuesday, we are not changing the venue for RAILA’s swearing in - MAGAYA tells KOOMEEditor's Choice 09:52
Monday January 29, 2018-National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Executive Officer, Norman Magaya has said the swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga as President of Kenya will continue as planned on Tuesday despite the police outlawing the event.
On Sunday, Nairobi County Police Commander, Japheth Koome, declared Uhuru Park grounds a no go zone and said anyone who will try to confront the police will be shot at.
But despite Koome’s warning, Magaya said the park remains their top choice.
"Our first option is…
I have never seen fools like NASA supporters. So you are ready to die tomorrow for your fake president isn't that reducing his so called eight million votes? Just do the maths, 1 million dead NASARITES minus 8 million will reduce the number to what? Or do dead bodies vote? Wanting a kweli!!!
And by the way,is mama ida Odinga, daughter and son on the front line at that Uhuru par amah ni nyiniyi maskini munatumiwa? Do you have beefed up security?