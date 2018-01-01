Watu hawaogopi UKIMWI - MAN narrates how he had unprotected S£X with a STR!PP£R at River Road’s Club Gabeez.

, 14:22

Sunday, 28 January 2018 - There’s this guy who has narrated how he had unprotected s3x with a str!pp3r at Club Gabeez, a str!p club that is located in Nairobi’s River Road.

Apparently, he went to the str!p club to nurse a heartbreak after breaking up with his girlfriend but the s3x urge was too much.

He had unprotected s3x with the str!pp3r.

For 7 months, he was living in denial thinking that he had contracted H!V.

This is...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno