Watch VIDEO of RECCE Squad training on how to protect UHURU in case of an attack, "It's like a movie". Tuesday, 30 January 2018
Tuesday, 30 January 2018 - There’s this interesting video of Recce Squad officers training how to protect President Uhuru Kenyatta and other VIPs incase there is an attack.
Recce Squad is made up of sharp-shooters and highly trained officers who don’t gamble when protecting VIPs.
They rarely miss the target.
Here’s a video of them training how to protect the President and other VIPs in-case they are caught up in an attack.
The Kenyan DAILY POST