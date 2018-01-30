Was KALONZO part of UHURU/ RUTOs Satanic scheme of sending RAILA ODINGA to Bondo? Here is the plain TRUTH

Tuesday January 30, 2018 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has surprised NASA supporters today after he failed to attend the swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President





Kalonzo, who refused to explain himself where he was, embarrassed Raila Odinga like a child when he went missing during the important event.





Raila, who appeared stressed and confused, told the highly charged crowd that Kalonzo will be sworn in after he was sworn as People’s Assembly President.





A Jubilee operative identified as Macharia Njoki has…



