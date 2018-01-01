WARNING! All you need to know about the strange international numbers calling Kenyans! Have you seen this ‘missed call’?

Friday, January 05, 2018 - A number of Kenyans have been receiving phone calls or found missed calls from strange international numbers.





This is a global telephone scam which sees fraudsters dialling random numbers and immediately disconnecting in the hope that those who are targeted will call back.





When you return the missed call, you’re re-routed to a premium rate number overseas and will be subsequently billed exorbitant sums.





The scam, commonly known as Wangiri fraud, sees scam artists use phone numbers bought online to dial phone users in other countries and then immediately disconnect the calls to them.





The aim of the scam is to encourage those who see a missed call on their phone think that they may have missed an important international call and ring the number back, after which they will be ripped off.





Thus when you see such a strange number, the best and only advice is....



