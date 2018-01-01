WAITITU sends goons to attack a LUO MCA in Kahawa Wendani and orders them to burn his house.

Tuesday, 09 January 2018 - Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu is on the spot after he sent armed goons to attack Kahawa Wendani MCA, Cyprus Omondi, who shocked many after he was elected in an area dominated by Kikuyus.





We understand that Waititu hates Omondi with a passion and is fond of intimidating him.





He once told residents of Kahawa that they made a big mistake electing a “foreigner”, referring to Omondi who clinched the seat on a Jubilee ticket.





The goons who...



