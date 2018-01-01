Volunteers Vacancies in Kenya – NGO

PDO Kenya





Volunteers





Would you like to give back to community?





Do you like working with marginalized groups?





Would you like to help the less fortunate in the society by donating your time and expertise?





If yes, then this is a golden opportunity.



You should have a degree or diploma in any social sciences, communication, psychology, nursing, medicine, etc.



PDO Kenya is a Nakuru charity formed to assist people with psychiatric conditions to build better lives through access to proper diagnosis and treatment, social integration, skills development, and productive representation in all aspects of life.



Email us on: admin@pdokenya.org





NO CALLS





+254723713642