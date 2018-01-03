Violent mass action to resume next week as RAILA ODINGA rallies his foot soldiers ready to hit the street once again

Wednesday January 3, 2018 - Street protests are set to resume next week as NASA leader, Raila Odinga, readies his troops to hit the streets with mass protests in a big way.





According to Raila Spokesman, Dennis Onyango, Raila, who is set to return to Nairobi from Malindi where he has been holed up in a meeting with his top strategists, has planned a mother of all protests.





First, the NASA leader will..



