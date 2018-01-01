Various Positions in a Furniture Distribution Business in Nairobi

Company: Palais Elaganza





Salary: 30k





We are a Medium sized company selling very high quality furniture products.





Our head office is in Nairobi.





We are looking for seasoned, self-motivated and gifted individuals for the positions in Business Management, Sales and Marketing particularly telmarketing and online marketing.





We are keen on those experienced in this area or are interested in developing their career paths in the furniture industry.





If you are keen, send us your application immediately for January 2018 intake.





Call



