UN sent OBASANJO to Nairobi to beg UHURU to talk to RAILA ODINGA but UHURU/ RUTO told him to go to hell!Editor's Choice 07:28
Thursday January 25, 2018 - United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has confirmed that he sent former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, to mediate the current political stalemate in Kenya.
Addressing journalists on Thursday in Geneva, Guterres’ spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, confirmed that indeed they sent Obasanjo to Kenya to try and broker a deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and aging opposition leader, Raila Odinga.
“As you know, the political situation in Kenya is one we've been following closely, especially the ongoing preparation by the Opposition, the National Super Alliance, for the swearing-in planned for…
Page 1 2
God has the situation of Kenya in His able hand. Let those who fear God Yahweh acknowledge and respect that.
It is to The opposition that these so called should be sent to for they are crying out for blood that the devil has asked for.
God will not allow for it to be spilled in Kenya again.