UHURU’s warning to NGUNJIRI WAMBUGU/ MOSES KURIA over debate whether KIKUYUs will back RUTO’s 2022 bid

Tuesday January 9, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a tough warning to all Mt Kenya leaders who are speaking about Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





Using Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, Uhuru urged Mt. Kenya leaders to concentrate on serving the people of Kenya instead of discussing the 2022 politics which he said was still far away.





Tuju said that the 2022 debate was pre-mature and that it does nobody not good.





“The pre-mature 2022 debate does…



