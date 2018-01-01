UHURU’s lawyer, AHMEDNASSIR ABDULLAHI, slams their man, POLYCARP IGATHE, after resignation shocker.

…the strongest terms possible'.





Taking to twitter Ahmednassir wrote:





“Polycarp Igathe's resignation as Deputy Governor of Nairobi should be condemned in the strongest terms possible...for it shows what a poor judge of character he is..obviously he didn't do his homework before he jumped into BED with Mike Sonko,”





He added:





“Resigned because you failed "to earn the trust of the Governor"???..in other words you failed to become a loyal factotum? Polycarp Igathe should be court marshalled for unlawful desertion...total betrayal of the electorate...”





Meanwhile, Governor Mike Sonko is expected to serve the remainder of the term without a deputy unless he is impeached since there is no provision in the Constitutional on how to address the current scenario.





