UHURU’s lawyer, AHMEDNASSIR ABDULLAHI, slams their man, POLYCARP IGATHE, after resignation shocker.

…the strongest terms possible'.

Taking to twitter Ahmednassir wrote:

“Polycarp Igathe's resignation as Deputy Governor of Nairobi should be condemned in the strongest terms possible...for it shows what a poor judge of character he is..obviously he didn't do his homework before he jumped into BED with Mike Sonko,”


He added:

“Resigned because you failed "to earn the trust of the Governor"???..in other words you failed to become a loyal factotum? Polycarp Igathe should be court marshalled for unlawful desertion...total betrayal of the electorate...”

Meanwhile, Governor Mike Sonko is expected to serve the remainder of the term without a deputy unless he is impeached since there is  no provision in the  Constitutional on how to address the current scenario.

