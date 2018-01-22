UHURU to appoint RAILA and RUTH ODINGA to top Government positions as NASA robots wait for BABA's swearing in

Monday January 22, 2018 - A National Super Alliance (NASA) lawmaker has revealed that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, is holding secret talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta with an aim of resolving the current political impasse facing the country.





Sharing this on social media on Sunday , South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro, said he has credible reports that Uhuru and Raila Odinga have been talking daily.





He said one of the things Raila Odinga has requested is to see the appointment of his son, Raila Odinga Junior, as a…



