UHURU shocks Kenyans as he supports TRUMP’s remarks where he abused Africans last week in a White House meeting

Thursday January 18, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has said Kenya has no problem with the recently reported vulgar remarks by US President, Donald Trump, targeting African nations.





Last week, Trump who was speaking to a Senate Committee at White House said immigrants from Africa and Haiti come from “shithole countries”





A good number of African countries led by Nigeria and Botswana have reacted to Trump’s remarks and even summoned the US Ambassadors in those countries.





But Kenya through...



