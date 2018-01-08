UHURU says they can only dialogue with RAILA ODINGA on other things not his Mkate Nusu nonsense with KALONZO

Monday January 8, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again said that he is ready to sit down with NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to discuss development matters and not election issues.





Speaking on phone during a morning live radio show, Kenyatta said that he was not opposed to having discussions with Raila Odinga and his opposition team, but only on matters that can help the country move forward.





