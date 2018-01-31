UHURU/ RUTO’s Govt talks tough as MATIANG’I reveals fate of shut NTV, KTN and Citizen TV

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - Interior and Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang,i, has revealed that that the three local TV stations that were closed on Tuesday will remain off-air until ‘investigations on certain individuals’ are completed.





Speaking from Harambee House, Matiang’i claimed that the affected media houses were planning to air a massacre during the ‘swearing in’ of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, at Uhuru Park.





He added that the violence would have…



