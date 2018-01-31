UHURU/ RUTO should be blamed if anything happens to NASA principals after bomb in KALONZO’s house - WETANGULA

Wednesday January 31, 2018 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) will hold the Government "squarely" responsible if anything “regrettable” happens to NASA principals.





This is after an attack at Kalonzo Musyoka's Karen home in Nairobi by unknown gunmen on Tuesday night.





Police officers reported on Wednesday that the attack was stage managed and fake.





Wetangula said that NASA principals are “thoroughly exposed” following the withdrawal of their security.





On Tuesday , hours before…



