UHURU/ RUTO intimidated us this morning and withdrew the security detail of all NASA principals - KALONZO claims

Tuesday January 30, 2018 - Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has claimed that the Jubilee Government allegedly withdrew security details attached to all NASA principals.





Addressing the press at his Karen home in Nairobi just hours to the planned swearing in, Mr. Musyoka said the security withdrawal is ill intended.





“Every security detail was taken away.”





“But this is a very important struggle and we are still consulting.”





“The media is seriously under attack and now the remaining security detail assigned to…



