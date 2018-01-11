UHURU linked to stealing sh 5 billion in Nyamira County! RAILA’s man, TIMOTHY BOSIRE, exposes everything

Thursday January 11, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has been linked to the loss of Sh 5 billion meant for the construction of a mega dam in Nyamira County.





According to ODM National Treasurer, Timothy Bosire, Uhuru and his Government should explain to Kenyans where they took Sh 5 billion which was meant for evacuation of the residents and logistics of Bonyunyu Dam.





“The Government never called for a feasibility study and here they…..



