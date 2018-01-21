UHURU KENYATTA roasted badly on social media after UNICEF appointment - Kenyans are ruthless (LOOK)

Sunday, January 21, 2018 - Uhuru’s appointment by the United Nation Children's Fund (UNICEF) as their global champion for youth empowerment has not gone down well with a section of Kenyans.





UNICEF Executive Director, Ms Henrietta Fore, made the announcement after meeting Uhuru at State House in Nairobi.





Uhuru’s role will include advocating promotion of universal healthcare, education and nutrition.





Kenyans took to twitter under the hashtag 'shamefulUNICEF' to roast Uhuru and told off the UN agency.





See the…



