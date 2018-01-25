UHURU is extremely livid with SAKAJA for bailing out BABU OWINO! Even MAMA NGINA is irritated after he abused her

Thursday January 25, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly mad at Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, for bailing out Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, who was arrested on Friday over assault charges.





Owino and his bodyguard assaulted one David Wagana, a parking attendant at Fortis Towers in Westlands.





Following his arrest, Sakaja secured his release from Parklands Police Station on Sunday morning.





Many Jubilee leaders led by…



