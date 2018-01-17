UHURU has no friends! See what KAGAME has done to him! Kenya is now isolated and RAILA will have the last laugh

UHURU has no friends! See what KAGAME has done to him! Kenya is now isolated and RAILA will have the last laughPolitics 07:52
Wednesday January 17, 2018 – Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame, met Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli, on Tuesday where they signed several trade deals.
Kagame’s newly signed trade deals have a preference of Tanzania as a sea route for Rwanda’s imports and exports.
The deal will see the two countries construct a 400 kilometre Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that will…
