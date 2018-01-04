UHURU gives RAILA a live bullet to finish him on Jan 31st in his swearing in - His advisors are big fools – NDII REVEALS

Thursday January 4, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, will be sworn in as the People Assembly’s President on January 31St at Uhuru Park Grounds, NASA chief strategist, David Ndii, has said.





In a statement on Thursday , Ndii said that plans to swear NASA principals are on course and it will be one of the biggest event in Kenya’s history.





“W e are of course alive to the fact that the public is very eager to hear about the swearing in of the People’s President and Deputy President.”





“This is on course.”





“It will be…



