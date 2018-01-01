UHURU gave me 6 bodyguards to protect me from JOHO and his drug dealing family during my campaigns – MOHAMED ALI

….campaign period.”





“Two were permanently attached to me until the polls were over," Ali said.





Ali made these remarks when petitioner's lawyer, Mohamed Balala, was cross-examining him in a Mombasa court.





Ali was fighting off claims that State machinery was used to help him secure his win.





After he lost in the ODM primaries, the first-time MP vied as an Independent candidate and emerged victorious.





He is now supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s Government.





