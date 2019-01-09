UHURU finally hears the voice of Kenyans as he bans NTSA from Kenya’s roads - Let Traffic Police officers do their job

Wednesday January 9, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed National Transport a nd Safety Authority (NTSA) to cease manning of Kenyan roads and leave them to traffic police.





Speaking during the burial of 3 AIPCA bishops who died in road carnage in Embu two weeks ago, the President said,





“Today, the Government is directing all NTSA officers on the roads to go back (to offices) and…



