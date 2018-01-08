UHURU and I will be friends till we die – RUTO says as he dismisses fallout claims courtesy of KIKUYU politicians

Monday January 8, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed reports on alleged division between him and his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On Friday , there were claims from some sections of the media that Uhuru and Ruto are not in good terms over the formation of a new Cabinet.





But in a post on Sunday , Ruto instead called on Jubilee supporters to allow the President to form his Cabinet that will deliver on the Jubilee manifesto.





“Kenyans, more so Jubilee, should avoid useless political debates about…



