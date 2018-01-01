TRUMP rubbishes the idea that he is pushing for a power sharing deal between UHURU/ RUTO and RAILA ODINGA’s NASA

TRUMP rubbishes the idea that he is pushing for a power sharing deal between UHURU/ RUTO and RAILA ODINGA’s NASANews 05:48
Wednesday January 10, 2018 - United States of America has denied media reports that it was pushing for a unity Government between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga.
In a post on Wednesday, the US said that it is committed to seeing what it terms as a national conversation involving all Kenyans to resolve the current political impasse and not form a Coalition Government.
It says it wants to...
Page 1 2