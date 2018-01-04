Thugs stormed this couple’s house and demanded the LADY to ‘mumunya’ their ‘joy stick’ (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 06:30
Thursday, January 04, 2018 - Well, this is one of those dark humor videos but it conveys a profound message.
The casual manner with which the guy asked the lady to obey the thug’s demands just to save his a$$ is shocking.
However, when the tables turned, he flatly refused to ‘take one for the team’
Do you think your lover can take a bullet for you?
Watch the video below (Contains strong language though)
The Kenyan DAILY POST.