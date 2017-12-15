This S£XY LADY has a rare talent, not every woman can do this – VIDEO

Thursday, January 04, 2018 - Just when you think you have seen it all, you come across this lady showing off her rare talent.





She can pick money (notes) and walk away like a boss with her derriere.





Now you know why they say paper money is among the dirtiest objects you touch every day.





According to research, a single note can contain over 100,000 bacteria and other germs.





Watch the video below.



