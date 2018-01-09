This Slay Queen tried to steal money from her SPONSOR but she was humiliated - HILARIOUS (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 09, 2018 - This slay queen was serving her sponsor at a hotel and tried to steal from the old geezer.





The sponsor paid her upfront hoping to get value for her money but the lad other ideas.





Once he went to the washroom, the lady sneaked out with the briefcase she thought had the money.





Unbeknownst to her, the sponsor had two identical briefcases and the lady picked the wrong one.





Watch the hilarious video below.



