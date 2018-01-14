This S3XY Slay Queen mistakenly sent her N()D3 PHOTO to her Dad instead of her boyfriend (PHOTOs)

Sunday, January 14, 2018 - This Slay Queen has narrated how she mistakenly sent her n()d3 photo to her father instead of her boyfriend.





Apparently, she wanted to send the steamy photo her boyfriend called Daquan but instead sent to daddy.





The shocked and irate father started blowing her phone but she was too embarrassed to answer.





Ladies fond of sending such photos should stop.





It’s all fun and games until you surprise your father.





See screenshots in the next page



