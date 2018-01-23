This PHOTO of Citizen TV’s S3XY JOY MUTHENGI has left Kenyans talking (LOOK)

Tuesday, January 23, 2018 - Citizen TV anchor, Joy Muthengi, has left tongues wagging after sharing a rare photo of her without the long-fake weaves she normally spots while on TV.





She posted the photo on Instagram with the caption:





“ Taking a couple days off to breathe. Step 1. Remove the weave.”





Interestingly, many Kenyans like her natural look and urged her to do away with the suffocating weave for good.





See the…



