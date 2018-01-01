This LUO PR@ST!TTUT£ who hawks her “NUNU” in Mombasa drugged my friend during S*X in a lodging (PHOTOs).Entertainment News 14:33
Sunday, 07 January 2018 - A notorious Luo pr@st!tut3 by the name Jackline Achieng, who sells her “Nunu” in Mombasa, has been exposed after drugging a man.
The man thought that he had found a nice meal but he ended up regretting after the lady drugged him and stole his items.
If you frequent Bob’s bar in Mombasa, avoid this lady pr@st!tut3.
Yeye ni hatari sana.
This is how she was exposed.
See her photos in the next page
Page 1 2