This Kikuyu guy, PETER WERU, who works for Taxify Cabs should be sacked, SHAME.

A few days ago I called Taxify for a sick friend. Directed the cab to his house and informed him the cab was outside.





I then called the cab guy and told him the friend was unwell, to give him a few minutes he's coming down the stairs.





I also informed the cab person that the friend had a hearing problem so he should call me in case he was lost (though I'd pinned the correct address but just in case)





Cab guy went on a rant! Telling me yeye habebangi wagonjwa, and if the person can't hear then how will they communicate?





I was so angry but I calmly told him that the person wasn't visibly sick, you wouldn't even know unless you are told, and also that they don't need to talk really, he should just bring him to the pinned location.





He told me hiyo kazi hawezi kufanya, hung up on me and cancelled the ride and drove off!





By the time my sick friend who had walked from the…



