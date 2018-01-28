This is why UHURU is quiet and wants RAILA ODINGA and KALONZO to take the oath of office as President - Is it a trap?

Sunday January 28, 2018 - Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has dismissed reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta has panicked over the swearing in of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President on Tuesday .





In an interview with a local daily, Murathe, who is a close friend of Uhuru Kenyatta, said in fact the President wants Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to take the oath of office so that the country can move on.





“We want them to finish the so-called swearing-in so that we…



