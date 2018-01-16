This is what MUDAVADI said after KALONZO and WETANGULA told RAILA ODINGA to stop his swearing in madness

This is what MUDAVADI said after KALONZO and WETANGULA told RAILA ODINGA to stop his swearing in madnessEditor's Choice 07:39
Tuesday January 16, 2018 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has for the first time spoken about the inconclusive NASA talks that were held at Karen Country Club on Monday where NASA principals, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula, opposed Raila Odinga’s swearing in plans.
According to sources, Kalonzo termed the swearing in plans as balderdash saying they should find another viable plan other than the swearing in idea.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting ended in stalemate on…
For the first time I agree with Kalonzo. What will be achieved by this swearing in ceremony ? The opposition will do the nation a service is they hold govt to book and not these sideshows. For instance, has the constitution been violated by the fact that Prezzo has not constituted a govt months after swearing in ?