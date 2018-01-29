This is what might happen to RAILA ODINGA and KALONZO tonight before their oath on Tuesday! Civil war may erupt in Kenya

Monday January 29, 2018 - Senior Police Officers have today met at Vigilance House, Nairobi, trying to see the best way to stop the swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as President of Kenya on Tuesday .





According to impeccable sources, police are contemplating putting NASA leader, Raila Odinga, under house arrest to stop the swearing in ceremony.





Other leaders who will be put under house arrest include…



