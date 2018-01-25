This is what MATIANGI said after he was caught red handed by his WIFE ‘feasting’ on a choir girl in his SDA Church

Thursday January 25, 2018 - Interior Coordination, Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has dismissed an alleged illicit love affair with a seventh Day Adventist choir girl.





On Monday , the Standard Newspaper reported that a CS (thought to be Matiangi) was having an affair with a choir girl who he has even bought a house for.





But in a demand letter to the paper, Matiangi asked the Standard Group to retract the article that indirectly linked him to an illicit love affair with the pretty girl.





Although the Standard Group did not explicitly mention his name, he argues that specific descriptions highlighted in the article at the grapevine column have been used before by the same company to refer to him.





“In articles previously published by…



