This is what happens when you don’t close the toilet lid while flushing - VIDEO.

Wednesday, 10 January 2018 - There is a reason why that lid is there in the first place but most people still flush away their business with the lid up.





So what happens if you don’t close the toilet while flushing?





Well, according to a study carried out by Leeds University to find out just how many bacteria escapes from a toilet bowl when it is flushed with the lid up, germ particles were capable of being sprayed as far as up to 10 inches above the toilet seat and can linger in the air for up to 90 minutes.





This is bad news to those who keep their tooth brushes and towels in the washroom.





Watch the video below.



