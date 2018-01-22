This is UHURU’s deadly warning to RAILA ODINGA and KALONZO if they swear themselves as President and Deputy

Monday January 22, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly issued a tough warning to NASA principal, Raila Odinga, who is preparing to swear himself in as President of the Republic of Kenya on January 30th at a public ceremony in Uhuru Park.





According to Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, Uhuru has maintained that those who will break the law will be arrested and jailed.





He said that Raila and his running-mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, should be ready to…



