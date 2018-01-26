This is RAILA ODINGA‘s new ultimatum to UHURU if he wants his swearing in as the People’s President on Tuesday cancelled.

Friday January 26, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) has now said that it is ready to cancel the planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on January 30 .





In a statement issued by NASA lead strategist, David Ndii, on Thursday , Raila said he will suspend the swearing in ceremony if President Uhuru Kenyatta publicly admits that the October 26th, 2017 repeat presidential elections were a sham.





According to Ndii, should that happen, they will…



