This is RAILA ODINGA‘s new ultimatum to UHURU if he wants his swearing in as the People’s President on Tuesday cancelled.

08:49

Friday January 26, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) has now said that it is ready to cancel the planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on January 30.


In a statement issued by NASA lead strategist, David Ndii, on Thursday, Raila said he will suspend the swearing in ceremony if President Uhuru Kenyatta publicly admits that the October 26th, 2017 repeat presidential elections were a sham.

According to Ndii, should that happen, they will…

Page 1 2

  1. Anonymous
    26 January 2018 at 06:08

    Translate 'ndii' in any language and you will know this guy's head is empty

  2. Anonymous
    26 January 2018 at 06:51

    Raila is a Political Conman, Servers or No servers the Votes can be recounted, Jubilee should circumcise this Overgrown Kid

  3. Anonymous
    26 January 2018 at 08:26

    Uhuru is ready for dialogue but is avoiding the Smelly foreskin

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno