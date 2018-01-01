This is the latest trick thugs are using to rob people in Nairobi’s CBD, Be warned and stay safe.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News 03:34
Friday, 19 January 2018 - Walking in between vehicles in Nairobi’s CBD is flirting with death.
Thugs are walking in between the buses and are mercilessly attacking innocent Kenyans and robbing from them.
Please be careful and share widely.
Patrick narrates how he was robbed within a minute while walking in between buses along Moi Avenue.
Read.
